Olivia Erin Woody of Harrison, Arkansas (72601), has been named to the Dean's List at the University of the South for the Fall 2019 term. To earn a place on Sewanee's Dean's List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Woody is the daughter of Jessica & James R. Woody, Jr..
The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.
