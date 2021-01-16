Ozark Opportunities, Inc. has announced that the Winter Non-Emergency Energy Assistance Program began Monday, Jan. 11. The start of the Crisis program will be announced at a later date. This Program’s goal is to assist low-income households cope with the high costs of fuel for heating their homes in the winter months. This is a one-time assistance payment per program per year. The program will run through April 30 or until funds have been exhausted. See below for contact information.
All applicants must provide identification and proof of income for all household members for the month prior to application. A copy of electric, propane, and/or natural gas bills is also required. Other information may be requested at the time of application. Please apply in the county in which you live.
Applications can be completed online or downloaded from the Ozark Opportunities, Inc website: www.ozarkopp.org under the Community Services, Utility Assistance Section. Applications may also be obtained from take-one boxes located at our administrative building, outreach offices, via fax, mail or email.
Although Non-Emergency assistance does not require an appointment, all other services do. Applicants for the Non-Emergency Program can mail in or drop off their applications at the addresses listed below. For all other programs, please call
to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be conducted by phone or by video.
Baxter County residents: Contact Terry or Johnny by phone at 870-425-5118 or 870-421-0256 or by fax at 870-701-1059. Forms can be picked up and dropped off at 1318 Bradley Drive, Suite 11 in Mountain Home.
Boone County residents: Contact Tammy or Rebecca by phone at 870-741-2089 or by fax at 870-741-2090. Forms can be picked up and dropped off at 1856 Church Park Drive, Suite C in Harrison.
Marion County residents: Contact Terry or Johnny by phone at 870-449-6250, 870-425-5118 or 870-421-0256 or by fax at 870-701-1059. Forms can be picked up at 300 West 11th Street in Yellville. Please mail completed forms to 1318 Bradley Drive, Suite 11, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Newton County residents: Contact Tammy or Rebecca by phone at 870-446-2222, 870-741-2089 or by fax at 870-741-2090. Forms can be picked up at 506 West Court Street in Jasper. Please mail completed forms to 1856 Church Park Drive, Suite C, Harrison, AR 72601.
Searcy County residents: Contact Marie at by phone at 870-448-2414 or by fax at 501-745-2437. Forms may be picked up at 110 Ruff Street in Marshall. Please mail completed forms to P.O. Box 473, Clinton, AR 72031.
Van Buren County residents: Contact Marie by phone at 501-745-2437 or by fax at 501-745-2437. Forms may be picked up at 100 Success Drive, Suite 176, Clinton, AR 72031.
The Ozark Opportunities, Inc. administration building is located at 701 East Prospect in Harrison.
