Thomas Dean Johnson will present an open lecture titled “Socialism: The Scourge of Civilization” on March 27 at 7 p.m. at the Yellville-Summit High School Cafetoruim. The lecture is free and open to the public.
The Power Point presentation covers the emergence of Socialism from its birth to its present day ideology.
Thomas Dean Johnson is a retired U.S. Army Reserve veteran and graduate of ASU Mountain Home. His lecture on Socialism was first issued by the speaker as a college level assignment is now being offered to the public.
