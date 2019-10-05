Arvest Bank and North Central Arkansas Operation Christmas Child have once again teamed together to provide empty shoeboxes for anyone packing a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child. Shoeboxes will be available Oct. 8 through Nov. 21 at all three Mountain Home locations, at the three Harrison locations as well as the Yellville and Flippin locations. Once filled, drop the shoebox off Nov. 18 through Nov. 25 at a local drop off center (go to www.samaritanspurse.org/occ and enter your zip code under Drop Off Locations to find the closest location).
To find the closest Arvest bank, go to www.arvest.com.
For more information about North Central Arkansas Operation Christmas Child, contact Shari Alexander, Area Coordinator for North Central Arkansas OCC at (870) 404-1030 or visit their Facebook page: OCC North Central Arkansas.
