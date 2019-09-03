North Central Arkansas Operation Christmas Child is will be hosting a Full Circle Recipient, Yves Dushime, on Saturday, Sept. 21. A Full Circle Recipient is someone who received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox as a child. The shoebox changed their life and now they work for Operation Christmas Child and travel and tell their story.
Yves Dushime was born to a family of eight in a refugee camp in Congo. His family fled from the ripple effects of the Rwandan genocide and moved from Rwanda to Congo, Kenya and Togo.
Dushime was 11 years old and living in Togo when he received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift. He saw his favorite item, a scarf, as a promise from God that He would deliver his family from their life as refugees. Dushime now lives in upstate New York and uses his scarf often. Through Operation Christmas Child, he realized God is able to use simple gifts to plant seeds of hope.
On Saturday, September 21, Dushime will be at Eastside Baptist Church at 9 a.m for a Pancake breakfast. The public is invited but need to RSVP by 9/14 to 870-404-1030. After the pancake breakfast concludes, Dushime will attend North Central Arkansas’ Bridge Bash at the ASU-MH campus. Dushime will be at the Operation Christmas Child booth throughout the day and will also have an opportunity to speak to the Bridge Bash crowd. On Saturday evening, Dushime will speak at Real Ministries Church in Harrison.
Operation Christmas Child is a division of Samaritan’s Purse, a global relief organization headed by Franklin Graham. Operation Christmas Child fills a simple shoebox with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys and delivers them to children in need around the world. Since its founding in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered 168 million shoeboxes to over 160 countries. National Collection week this year is November 18-25. Drop off locations can be located on the OCC website: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/
For more information about the North Central Arkansas Operation Christmas Child, contact Area Coordinator Shari Alexander at sharishoebox@gmail.com or 870-404-1030. Or Facebook: OCC North Central Arkansas.
