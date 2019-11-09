Four registered nurses recently completed the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) Nurse Residency Program. Since its creation in 2012, 76 nurses have graduated from the program.
The program provides nurses with continued education and the opportunity to enhance clinical nursing skills. The nurses receive a strong foundation in NARMC policies and procedures. The two-year program includes 160 hours of classroom and laboratory instruction. During the remainder of the residency, nurses are mentored by nursing managers and organizational leaders. Currently, 40 graduates of the residency are employed by NARMC. Fifteen RNs are actively enrolled in the 2019 Nurse Residency Program.
On Oct. 21, the newest graduates from the Nurse Residency Program were presented certificates by Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Sammie Cribbs.
Graduates include the following:
• Makaya Baker, BSN, RN, obtained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Arkansas Tech University in December 2018. Prior to this, Makaya obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing in May of 2017. She began employment at NARMC in the Behavioral Health Program as a nursing assistant, and then advanced to a Nurse Tech in Feb. 2016. Baker transferred to the Emergency Department in Nov. 2016 where she served as a nurse tech, and then advanced to a nursing position after her graduation in 2017. Makaya continues to work in the Emergency Department and is actively pursuing her Master’s Degree in Nursing.
• Angela Greenhaw, RN, completed her nursing education at Arkansas State University in 2014. She began working for NARMC as RN Circulator in the Surgical Services department in June 2017. Prior to joining the surgery team, Angela worked for the General Surgery Clinic within NARMC. Angela is planning to advance her nursing degree by obtaining a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
• Shelby Halliday, RN, completed her nursing education at Arkansas State University in May 2015. She began working for NARMC in the Emergency Medical Services department in 2009 as an EMT. While in this department, Shelby also served as a dispatcher and paramedic. She then moved into a RN position in the Critical Care Unit in April 2017, where she continues providing care. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree and plans to complete her Masters of Science in Nursing.
• Shannon Williams, RN, completed her nursing education at North Arkansas College in 2016. She began working for NARMC as an RN in the Medical Surgical department in Jan. 2017 and is continuing her career in this area today. Shannon is planning to advance her nursing degree by obtaining a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
About NARMC
NARMC is an innovative, non-profit healthcare system consisting of a central hospital in Harrison, Arkansas, and 18 clinics serving the rural communities of North Arkansas. More than 800 NARMC employees, including 32 physicians, physician assistants and APRNs, work together to provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services. As one of the Top 100 Rural Hospitals in the nation according to the Rural Health Policy Institute, NARMC has earned numerous 5-Star ratings from Healthgrades and consistently ranks high in patient satisfaction in Press Ganey ratings. A three time recipient of the Arkansas Governor’s Quality Achievement Award, NARMC is committed to providing the best in care, close to home.
