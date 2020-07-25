The Ozarks are home to many talented artists that never fail to disappoint at shows and displays.
Small Works on Paper winners announced
The Small Works on Paper contest winners will be awarded on Saturday, July 25 at the Boone County Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The winners are:
Experienced adult category:
1st Place-Roxanne Thompson “A New Earth”
2nd Place-Jayne Crawford Witt-“Summer Live Oak”
Youth Category:
1st Place-Cassie Jankowski “What Love Looks Like”
2nd Place-Rebecca Rivera “Retro Diner”
The contest was sponsored by Neighbor’s Mill and First National Bank of North Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.