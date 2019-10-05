The country’s longest continuously running folk festival returns for the 72nd annual Original Ozark Folk Festival on Nov.6 through 10 in Eureka Springs. It will include the Barefoot Ball, Hedgehoppers performance, free music in the park, and this year’s headline show features Marty Stuart.
The festival kicks off with a locals folk fair on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at The Auditorium located at 36 S. Main St. Upstairs in The Aud, the 3rd-grade Hedgehoppers will take the stage with their traditional dance, followed by the Elite Dance show. The Ozark Folk Festival Queens contest begins at 7 p.m. with the singer/songwriter contest finalists to follow.
Downstairs in The Gem, Willie Carlisle will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. while activities like a cakewalk, games for kids, spin art will be going on. There will also be homemade houseware and biggest squash contests.
The traditional Barefoot Ball follows on Thursday at 9 p.m. at The Basin Park Hotel Barefoot Ballroom at 12 Spring Street with Pierce Edens. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door ($5 if you ditch your shoes and go barefoot). Tickets can be purchased at www.theaud.org. The winners of the Queens Contest and Singer/Songwriter Contest will be announced as well.
On Friday, an afternoon of free music in Basin Spring Park starts at 12 p.m. The day kicks off with Willie Carlisle, followed by Reverend Hylton at 3 p.m and then Tyler Gregory will finish off the afternoon at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 10, there will be a handcrafted folk fair in Basin Spring Park with workshops and demonstration from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The Friday night show at The Auditorium features the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Formed in 1972, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are best known for their hits “If You Want to Get to Heaven…” and “Jackie Blue,” but their music is steeped in Ozark Folk. The Daredevils were born and bred, so to speak, in the Ozarks. From their humble beginnings at the New Bijou Theater in Springfield, Missouri, the Daredevils went on to play around the world with acts like The Beach Boys, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, and The Doobie Brothers. Tickets are $23, $35 or $40 and available at www.theaud.org.
Music continues in Basin Spring Park on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. with Love Holler. A surprise guest will take the stage at 2 p.m., and Whispering Willows finishes the day at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m., The Auditorium will welcome country music torchbearer Marty Stuart as the headline act of the 72nd Annual Ozark Folk Festival. Stuart is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of his iconic album The Pilgrim. While he’s too gracious to admit it himself, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician is living, breathing country music history. Join Marty Stuart as he shares through story and song his remarkable life. Tickets are available at www.theaud.org and are $24, $45 or $55.
Sunday afternoon, Me & Him will play in the Basin Park Bandshell at 12:30 p.m. until the start of the parade which begins at 2 p.m. along the regular parade route from the library to the courthouse.
For even more folk music will be at venues all around town. For more information, and a full schedule, visit www.ozarkfolkfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.