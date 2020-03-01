Lauren Brown was crowned as Miss Ozark Highlands 2020 at the 24th scholarship competition held Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Clarksville Fine Arts Center in Clarksville. Her talent was a jazz dance to “Proud Mary” and her platform is “B.I.G. Smiles”. She is the 21 year old daughter of James and Vicki Brown of Harrison and is a student at Arkansas Tech University.
Brenna Ralston was crowned Miss Ozark Highlands Outstanding Teen 2020 and received the Evening Gown award. Her talent was a vocal performance of “Show Off” and her platform is “Waiting in the Wings: Art Education”. She is the 16 year old daughter of Rick and Christine Ralston of Fort Smith.
The Miss competition 1st runner-up winner and Talent award winner was Taylor Hensley, 22, daughter of Shane and Denyse Hensley of Harrison. 2nd runner-up was Breck Brammer, 22, daughter of Michael and Jennifer Brammer of Van Buren. Other award winners were Baily Phillips, 19, daughter of Darrin and Tonya Phillips of Clarksville receiving the Evening Gown award; Hannah Rainwater, 20, daughter of Tim and Melissa Rainwater of Fort Smith receiving the Miss Congeniality award and Karie Miller, 19, daughter of Steven and Staci Miller of Little Rock receiving the Community Service award.
The Outstanding Teen competition 1st runner-up was Zoie Mathews, 17, daughter of Anthony and Karen Mathews of Greenwood. The 2nd runner-up, Talent, Community Service and Congeniality awards winner was Natalie Graham, 14, daughter of Don and Nick Gilbreath of Bella Vista. The 3rd runner-up was Madison Sparks, 16, daughter of Deron and Diana Sparks of Springdale.
Lauren Brown and Brenna Ralston will be representing the Johnson, Franklin, Logan, Newton, Pope, Yell, Boone, Conway, Crawford, Madison and Sebastian area at the Miss Arkansas pageant to be held in Little Rock in June.
Special guests and entertainment were Miss Arkansas 2019 Darynne Dahlem, Miss Ozark Highlands 2019 Payton Marshall, Miss Ozark Highlands’ Outstanding Teen 2019 Addie Jones, and Miss University of Arkansas Outstanding Teen Kennedy Holland. Emcee for the evening was Sonya Williams, Co-Executive Director for the Miss Conway Competition.
For further information contact Carol Martin (479) 979-5588.
