All the shelter dogs and cats want for Christmas is a forever home and a loving family. But if you can’t adopt, you can make sure that local shelter animals have a warm, safe place to stay, food to eat and veterinary care.
The Ozark Humane Society “Angel Trees” are up in businesses across town again this year. The trees feature photos of animals that are available for currently available for adoption and envelopes for donations. Select a pet that you would like to sponsor for the holidays (or several) from the tree and place a donation in the envelope. You can leave the donation with the cashier of the business or mail it in the addressed envelope, and take the pet photo home with you.
The photos make a great Christmas card insert with a note to the recipient that the animal was sponsored in their honor. Any amount is welcome and all gifts to the Ozark Humane Society are tax deductible, so it is a great time to get those year-end donations in.
The Angel Trees are available in several locations throughout Harrison to make it convenient to give. Look for trees at these supporting businesses: Hudson’s Grocery, Nature’s Wonders, Boone County Veterinary Clinic, Harrison Animal Clinic, Powell Feed, Express Liquor, Clark Creek Farms Cafe and the Cause for Paws Thrift Store.
On any given day, an average of 85 dogs and 25 cats reside at the shelter. The Ozark Humane Society placed more than 250 animals in forever homes in 2018. The society is completely dependent upon donations from the community to feed and care for the animals at the shelter.
Donations can also mailed to the shelter at P.O. Box 542, Harrison, AR, 72602, or sent electronically through the PayPal link on the shelter’s Facebook page.
Please give if you can to make sure that these homeless dogs and cats are not forgotten during the busy holiday season. The Ozark Humane Society reminds you to think carefully before giving pets as gifts – pets are a lifetime commitment and the decision to welcome a pet into your home should not be taken lightly. Remember to adopt instead of shopping for your furry friend because there are hundreds of animals waiting at shelters for a family just like yours. During December, you can make a holiday wish come true when you adopt a shelter animal. The fees for adopting any dog who has been at the shelter for two years or more have been reduced to $40.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.