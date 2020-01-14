Millions of unwanted dogs and cats end up in shelters across the country every year. Like many shelters, the Ozark Humane Society (OHS) shelter is full of dogs and cats waiting to be adopted into loving families. The shelter receives multiple calls and messages every week about pets in need of somewhere to go, but the shelter is often at capacity.
This is why it is so important to have your dog or cat sterilized. Spay and neutering prevents the birth of unwanted puppies and kittens that all too often end up in the shelter. To help the pet owners in the community get this vital procedure done, OHS hosts several low-cost spay and neuter clinics each year.
In 2019, OHS held four clinics and sterilized 260 dogs and 300 cats, including 50 feral cats. Those numbers grow in significance when you take into account that an unfixed animal and its offspring can produce hundreds of additional dogs or cats during their lifetime.
During 2020, OHS plans to hold five spay and neuter clinics to help control the local pet population.
Jan. 28-30
April 14-16
June 16-18
July 28-30
Oct. 20-22
Sign-up for the January clinic will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Cause for Paws Thrift store located at 201 East Crandall Avenue in Harrison. The clinics are open to anyone; however, registration on sign-up day and a $25 non-refundable deposit is required. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. or all spots are filled. It is not necessary to bring your pet to sign up. The surgeries will be performed by a licensed veterinary between Jan. 28-30 at the Boone County Fairgrounds.
The cost of surgery for cats is $45. Dogs cost $70 (up to 69 pounds), $80 (up to 99 pounds), and $90 (over 100 pounds). Rabies vaccination is required and can be provided at the clinic for $5.
The OHS’s spay and neuter clinics would not be possible without the ongoing support of the Shirley Meadows Foundation and OHS volunteers. Additional volunteers are always needed.
The OHS is a no-kill facility, and it is the only shelter in Boone County. As a non-profit organization, OHS is dependent on the support of the community in its efforts to serve the pet population. You can support the OHS by adopting an animal from the shelter, donating to and shopping at the thrift store, or by contributing your time, materials or dollars. The OHS is looking for new members and volunteers, new ideas and enthusiasm. Contact OHS via Facebook or at ozarkhumanesociety18@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.