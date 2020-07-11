Mt. Judea's Pearl Harrison, a 2020 senior, was selected from hundreds of applicants to receive a $500 scholarship from the Southwest Association of Student Assistance Program (SWASAP). SWASAP is a non-profit, five state regional association whose purpose is to advance and defend the ideal of educational opportunity for all TRIO eligible individuals.
Pearl will be attending North Arkansas College this fall. She earned the Presidential Gold Scholarship, Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, and Future of School Scholarship from Scholarship America to assist with her educational expenses.
She completed high school with honors and was also a participant in the Northark TRIO Educational Talent Search program, a federally funded program by the US Department of Education, for the last five years. In addition to her school work, Pearl has participated in FBLA, FFA, and Drama Club. She played basketball, shot archery, and participated in clogging. Pearl has donated countless hours of volunteer work as a member of the Girl Scouts of America.
