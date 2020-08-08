The Perseid meteor shower is planning to put on a dazzling display for late night and early morning star gazers this year. Viewers can expect to see up to 50 meteors in the pre-dawn hours of Aug. 11, 12 and 13.
Meteor showers are the result when the Earth enters the trail of debris that lingers behind a comet. The Perseids come from the Swift-Tuttle comet’s trail of debris that heat and burn up upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere.
Known for its reliable return every August, the shower produces meteors bright enough to be seen under just about any condition. The moon will be around it’s quarter phase during the shower, but the Persieds bright enough to be seen even with some moonlight.
During the peak of the meteor shower, optimal viewing will be after midnight. For some lucky viewers, a long, vibrant meteor can be seen before midnight. These colorful meteors that travel horizontally across the evening sky are called Earthgazers.
For best viewing, find an open area that is not disrupted by artificial lights.
This year the Persieds will arrive while the Delta Aquarids are moving by, so viewers may see meteors from both showers.
This is one event that will not be postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic! Admission is free and social distancing is encouraged for optimal viewing.
