Don and Sharon (Moore) Pettit will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 6. The couple were married on Feb. 6, 1960 by T.P. Sanders, justice of the peace officiating. Mr. Sanders is a retired machinist from Duncan Industries and the couple operates their own cattle farm.
The couple has 4 children, Kent, Keith, Sharma and Dawn. They have 6 grandchildren an 10 great grandchildren.
