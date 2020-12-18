Bill and Mardell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 22. The couple was married on Dec. 22, 1970. They have two sons, Keith and his wife Blanca and Jodi and his wife Beth. They have seven grandchildren: Nick, Zack, Isabela, Kaleigh, Sadie, Carter and Tucker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.