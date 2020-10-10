Mike and Pollyanna Fountain announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Carolyn Makay Fountain to Landis Charles Phillips, son of Mike Phillips and Heather Hilker.
The bride is the granddaughter of Charlie and Marie Welch of Omaha and Jay and Beverly Fountain.
The groom is the grandson of Odell and Carmie Watts and Terry and Regina Phillips of Bruno.
The wedding is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Red Oak Baptist Church. Friends and family are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.