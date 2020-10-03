The National Guild of Piano Teacher’s annual auditions were held at the First United Methodist Church on Friday and Saturday Sept. 18 and 19. The Guild’s primary function is to establish definite goals and
awards for piano students of all levels and grades. Students studying under a piano teacher who is a member of the Piano Guild are judged on individual merit in areas of accuracy, continuity, phrasing, pedaling, dynamics, rhythm, tempo, tone, interpretation, style and technique.
This year’s judge was William Brown from Bolivar, Missouri. He is an experienced piano teacher of children and adults. He holds piano performance degrees from Baylor University and Indiana University. He is Professor Emeritus and Provost Emeritus at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. He is the author of two
books, “Menahem Pressler: Artistry in Piano Teaching” and “ Master Classes with Menahem Pressler” William has served many years as a church organist and pianist.
The following students of Judy Walters, Terrie Martindale and Anita Lott participated in this year’s auditions: Jordan Reed, Abby Pead, Hayden Pead, Will Barrett, Ella Barrett, Rhian Fletcher, Taran Fletcher, Ellie Finch, Olivia Finch, Hanna Lietxen, Elizabeth Bohner, Brooke Griffith, Sam Walworth, Lilly Armer, Kaitlyn Armer, Addison Chism, Wyatt Chism, Mackenzie Ray, Jaxon Stuart and Lillie Willis.
