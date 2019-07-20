Pie in the Sky
Contributed photo
The Single Parent Scholarship Fund Pie Contest winners are from left to right: First place Laura Dobbs, 3rd place Linda Paul, Addison Williams accepting prize check, 2nd place Colitta Tkachuck, Sarah Houston accepting prize check. The contest was held in conjunction with the 22nd annual Buffalo River Elk Festival.
