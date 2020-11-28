The commitment is strong. The environment is just not right.
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone, today announced it will delay the opening of its first location in Harrison until mid-to-late 2021.
When open at 602 Highway 62/65, the 19,000 square foot Harrison Planet Fitness will offer state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more.
“We’re disappointed that we will have to delay the opening of our Harrison Club,” said Lance Morgan, Regional Director of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates over 160 locations across 14 states. “The COVID pandemic has led to uncertainty and the environment today just makes this a business decision we have to make.”
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Bob Largent, said, “It’s important to note that construction continues nearing competition at the new location, using several local subcontractors, and that effort has brought in excess of $2 million in investment to the community. And while not easy to hear, knowing that we are one of twenty-eight new Planet Fitness Clubs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, puts the announcement in perspective.”
Melissa Collins, Chamber Chair, and principal broker, Weichert Realtors, Market Edge added, “The community has been excited and looking forward to the opening of the new Plant Fitness Club for some eleven months now, but their business decision is certainly understandable. Having Planet Fitness remain committed locally speaks volumes for the environment that the Chamber has worked so hard to create and their opening can’t come quick enough.”
About United PF Partners United PF Partners is the largest Planet Fitness franchise group with over 160 clubs across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. United PF has development rights to build new clubs across the Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest regions.
About Planet Fitness Founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of Sept. 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.
About the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce The mission of the Harrison (Arkansas) Regional Chamber of Commerce is to be recognized as the premier business organization influencing Harrison’s and the greater Boone County’s economic and business development through leadership, education and investor partnerships. The investor-driven Chamber also recognizes, values and promotes the outstanding quality of life locally that encourages people to live, work, invest and retire in the area. For more information, please visit www.harrison-chamber.com.
