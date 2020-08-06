Plants, Etc. is open with new owners, Roy and Sherrie Bryant. The popular plant store was owned and operated by Shirley Womack for the last 25 will continue to serve customers. The Bryants plan on keeping the shop open 6 days a week all year. Seasonal items, such as pumpkins and mums will be available for fall decorating soon.
The store currently offers a variety of house plants, outdoor plants, herbs and accessories.
