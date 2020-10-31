Two players hit the jackpot at The American Legion Bingo with wins of $198 and $379
Maggie Hall, of Harrison, won the Lucky Jar payout of $198 on Oct.6. Players buy a Lucky Jar ticket for $2 which goes into the Lucky Jar. The first number from the first regular game called becomes the Lucky Jar number for the night. If a player Bingos on that number they win the contents of the Lucky Jar. If there is no winner the Lucky Jar carries over to the next game and continues to grow each night there is no winner. When ask what she was going to do with the money, Maggie said, "Probably use it to buy Christmas gifts for the grand kids."
On Oct. 3, there was a happy winner of the Progressive Jackpot. The first week of the progressive game, the player must bingo with a cover-all with 50 numbers called or less. Each week with no winner the payout of the progressive jackpot increases as does the number of numbers called to win. Gloria Schafer, of Harrison was thrilled to win for a payout of $379. On the night that Ms. Schafer won, The Progressive Game required that the player had to have complete cover-all with 63 numbers called or less. She Bingoed exactly on the 63rd number called.
The American Legion Bingo games are played every Tuesday in the Jack Williams Memorial Veterans Hall at the Harrison Elks Lodge located at 1521 Highway 62 65 N, Harrison. Early Bird games start at 5:30 p.m. Regular games begin after the conclusion of the Early Bird games, usually around 6:00 PM. Players can play for as little as $5.
All proceeds from Bingo go into the The American Legion Post 44 Veterans Assistance Fund and are used to assist Veterans in need.
More information about American Legion Bingo is available by contacting the local Harrison American Legion Post 44 at harrisospost44@yahoo.com or by calling (870) 210-2582.
