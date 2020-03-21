In all of the harrow of Life
The tragedies, suffering, and strife
Jesus is telling His own
To please be still
For true peace is a Person
His Name is Jesus Christ
Through Him alone His peace suffices
Once the Christian's life is done,
Only then, will He call us home
—Jennifer Matlock, Diamond City
