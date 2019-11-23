Thanksgiving is the special time
of sharing with friends and family
with a feast of turkey and dressings
and football games to see
It means fond memories of
Thanksgiving days gone by
with cherished friends and loved ones
who sat at our tables side
The children run with laughter
playing and having fun
with their friends and family
enjoying the day with everyone
The crisp autumn air outside
brings you in to warm by the fire
and share old favorite stories
with the ones you most admire
and it be wouldn’t Thanksgiving
without grandmas favorite pie
baked fresh from her oven
good enough to win a prize
But we should never forget the reason
why the days were set aside
To thank our Lord for everything
and for giving his son to die
To remember to thank him everyday
for all that he has done
for everything he gives to us
and to share him with everyone
So have a wonderful Thanksgiving
make new memories from the heart
But remember God is is number one
and in this day he has a part
—Debbie Blackburn
