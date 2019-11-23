Thanksgiving is the special time

of sharing with friends and family

with a feast of turkey and dressings

and football games to see

It means fond memories of

Thanksgiving days gone by

with cherished friends and loved ones

who sat at our tables side

The children run with laughter

playing and having fun

with their friends and family

enjoying the day with everyone

The crisp autumn air outside

brings you in to warm by the fire

and share old favorite stories

with the ones you most admire

and it be wouldn’t Thanksgiving

without grandmas favorite pie

baked fresh from her oven

good enough to win a prize

But we should never forget the reason

why the days were set aside

To thank our Lord for everything

and for giving his son to die

To remember to thank him everyday

for all that he has done

for everything he gives to us

and to share him with everyone

So have a wonderful Thanksgiving

make new memories from the heart

But remember God is is number one

and in this day he has a part

—Debbie Blackburn

