Why
Why do you not feed me
Why do you let me sit in a dirty diaper
I did not ask to be born
They say the words can’t hurt you
But they can cut so deep
Why you call me names
And ignore me at recess
I did not ask to be different
Why do you tell me I’m fat why do you say no one will ever love me
Why do you yell and hit
I did not ask to be abused
Why do you not understand when I don’t know your name
Why do you scream when I spill
I can’t help it at all
I did not ask to get old
I break and I bend
I bleed red same as you
My breaks all I want
is to love and be loved
—Terry Royce
