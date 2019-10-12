Why

Why do you not feed me

Why do you let me sit in a dirty diaper

I did not ask to be born

They say the words can’t hurt you

But they can cut so deep

Why you call me names

And ignore me at recess

I did not ask to be different

Why do you tell me I’m fat why do you say no one will ever love me

Why do you yell and hit

I did not ask to be abused

Why do you not understand when I don’t know your name

Why do you scream when I spill

I can’t help it at all

I did not ask to get old

I break and I bend

I bleed red same as you

My breaks all I want

is to love and be loved

—Terry Royce

