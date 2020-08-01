Peace
With all of the ravage that is going on,
To whom does peace, really belong?
For God Almighty, is in control,
And He's looking for those upon peace to bestow
So how does one, this true peace obtain?
By simply calling on Jesus's Name
John 3:16-21; Romans 10:9
—Jennifer Matlock/Diamond City
