To COVID-19

You were determined to survive

So you moved quickly and quietly

To our center stage before

we even knew you were

In the building….

Like a mime you imitated

other bugs and like a ginkgo

you changed to fit in.

Hovering so close but

leaving no trace to track.

Invisible sickness and death.

For some you took their breath away.

While others were saved

as if there was blood

on the door post,

but even to these

you left your kiss of death!

A kiss to share with

those less fortunate.

You drowned some

while finding others

who were our weaker links.

Leaving them on the brink,

forever changed and alone.

Oh how we miss

our fellow travelers

that died in your embrace.

So we continue to fight,

but much like shadow boxers.

We keep hitting each other

while missing you!

You are always

morphing and replicating.

A brainless bug with

survival your only

reason for being.

We are divided and

so for now defeated.

We must unite again

and continue to suit up

mask up and wash up

to fight this battle!

Even while some still shout

And say, “ there is no war!”

You win until the day

we get our own David

the Virus Slayer into that syringe

And injected into our body.

With that unsuspected

And unexpected pebble,

as was Goliath's demise,

or prick, which will be yours,

you will die quickly and quietly.

You will go as you arrived

a brainless and now lifeless bug...

We have a history of survival

something you as a virus lacks.

We are the superheroes of this world.

Chosen by God to survive and to tend it.

Together we are a force for good.

You are surrounded by experience,

expertise and excellence.

We are intelligent and educated

We have faith that is strong!

We have tenacity and grit;

victorious against all the foes

of the past, present and future.

We will be here to fight another giant,

another war, another storm,

another bug on another day!

We will win this time and again.

We will live!

And you will die...

—Angela Corbin

