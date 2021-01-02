To COVID-19
You were determined to survive
So you moved quickly and quietly
To our center stage before
we even knew you were
In the building….
Like a mime you imitated
other bugs and like a ginkgo
you changed to fit in.
Hovering so close but
leaving no trace to track.
Invisible sickness and death.
For some you took their breath away.
While others were saved
as if there was blood
on the door post,
but even to these
you left your kiss of death!
A kiss to share with
those less fortunate.
You drowned some
while finding others
who were our weaker links.
Leaving them on the brink,
forever changed and alone.
Oh how we miss
our fellow travelers
that died in your embrace.
So we continue to fight,
but much like shadow boxers.
We keep hitting each other
while missing you!
You are always
morphing and replicating.
A brainless bug with
survival your only
reason for being.
We are divided and
so for now defeated.
We must unite again
and continue to suit up
mask up and wash up
to fight this battle!
Even while some still shout
And say, “ there is no war!”
You win until the day
we get our own David
the Virus Slayer into that syringe
And injected into our body.
With that unsuspected
And unexpected pebble,
as was Goliath's demise,
or prick, which will be yours,
you will die quickly and quietly.
You will go as you arrived
a brainless and now lifeless bug...
We have a history of survival
something you as a virus lacks.
We are the superheroes of this world.
Chosen by God to survive and to tend it.
Together we are a force for good.
You are surrounded by experience,
expertise and excellence.
We are intelligent and educated
We have faith that is strong!
We have tenacity and grit;
victorious against all the foes
of the past, present and future.
We will be here to fight another giant,
another war, another storm,
another bug on another day!
We will win this time and again.
We will live!
And you will die...
—Angela Corbin
