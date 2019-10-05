—Evalene Smith and Sue Campbell
There’s a story to be told About a girl that loved God so
She served him all her life below Until God called to her to “Come”
My child I’m taking you home To Heaven never more to roam.
And she cried “Jesus” My family here’s below
and Precious Jesus You know I love them so
Please Master, save their soul from sin So Heaven they can enter in
the Jesus, “life will be complete”. He gently took her by the hand
Said, “Come with me to Glory Land” I’ll take you to a mansion all your own
Here, sit beside me on the throne Look over Heaven it’s your own
From here you never more shall roam But she cried “Jesus”
My friends are down below and Precious Jesus
You know I love them so Please master save their soul from sin
So Heaven they can enter in Then Jesus, “All will be complete”
Then he took her on his knee And said, “My child listen to me”
I love them too, you see I gave my life on Calvary
I’ve knocked at their heart’s door But they won’t open to me
I’ve called to them But they won’t hear me
I hold out the gift of Eternal Life to them And they won’t accept me
And my child unless they accept me I cannot go in unto them
But for you my child, I’ll try again”.
Then she said, “Jesus” You know I love You so
And Precious Jesus I know I have to go
But please Master I’d like to walk real slow
Cause I want to be the first to know When my loved ones come to you
September 27 1979 forty years have come and gone
Yevette you loving memory still lingers on
The first five years I was in such pain But then I Jesus show me what I had to gain
God freely gave his only son Knowing what had to be done
Jesus shed his blood for me So that I could be set free
Time seems so short time seems so long Now forty years have come and gone
I must keep my heart free of sin I am just waiting for Jesus to say Sue come on enter in
Bless the Lord oh my soul and all that is within me
Oh soul of Sue bless the Lord for now I see
