Event cancellations and group restrictions can't keep creative people down. An anthology of poetry relating to Arkansas people, places, events, cultures and nature has been published in a full color 44 page book available online in both print and digital as well as a collection of video readings on Youtube.
Submissions came from across the country, teachers in Kansas and Little Rock, a poet in Oregon, the Missouri Poet Laureate, a retired park ranger in Hot Springs, a song writer in Mountain View, a retired physician in Mountain Home and many more. Several poems came from the Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Themes cover everything from the apple industry, Jim Crow, trains, mountain music, life on the river and more. The fully illustrated book brings life to the stories and interpretations. Timed to be released for Native American Heritage month, there is a charming story of a Native maid, her French father and soldier husband and their journey on the trail of tears and beyond.
The book features poets from the area including:
Boone County
Dr. Bill Ray Lewis-a 3rd generation Arkansan, is a retired, respected educator having worked for 47 years as a school administrator in Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas. He is an active and contributing member of several organizations in Boone County and the State of Arkansas and has written over 800 songs and poems during his 83 years. Dr. Lewis, born and raised at Capps, attended the Old Capps School located about 4 miles west of Harrison while in grades 2-7. He credits that experience with helping him lead a happy, productive and well-rounded life.
He founded the Transparency in Government Group (TIGG) of Boone County and is a founding member of the Arkansas Transparency in Government Group-and activist organization working to preserve the mandates of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act of 1967. Dr. Lewis also originated the concept of the Arkansas Teacher Deferred Retirement Option Plan in 1994 which, with Legislative approval in 1995, has served to add billions of extra dollars to the retirement annuities of State educators, police officials, judges and thousands of other State employees.
Marion County
Karen Moulton is a retired elementary and middle school teacher who has spent the last twenty-two years living and working at international schools in Asia. Now enjoying country life in the Ozarks, she has more time to devote to writing including being the editor of the Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas’s News ‘N’ Notes. She is the author of three chapbooks: One Year Ago Today and Other Poems of Revelation, NOW, and The Unpartnered Wife. You can find more of her work at .kmoultonpoet.weebly.com
David Wagner -An Alaskan boat captain by profession he is also a multi talented artist & photographer, videographer, web designer, graphic designer, fine art reproductions, you can find many of his works at pixels.com/art/david+wagner
Marie Wagner -artist, author, poet, graphic designer, genealogist, publisher, always a new project, history, art, poetry, always something new to learn or explore, she is active in her communities, historical societies and other worthy causes.
