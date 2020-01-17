The Ponca Elk Education Center will host an Outdoor Gear Swap N Shop on March 14 beginning at 9 a.m. To reserve a free vendor table or for more information, call 870-861-2432 or e-mail Lauren.Cannon@agfc.ar.gov.
Buy, sell or trade old or new fishing, hunting and outdoor gear. No firearms allowed. Civic organizations, church groups and other groups are welcome to gather sporting items and have a table. For those who want to get rid of old items and don't want to set up a table, we will accept items as donations.
