Kim Potts, Business/IT professor at North Arkansas College, has been selected as the 2019 Outstanding Faculty member. Her colleagues say Kim goes above and beyond to ensure her students succeed in her classes. Kim makes sure students fully understand the subject. If they don't understand the subject matter completely, she puts forth the extra effort to help them understand.
Kim has taught for 26 years with 19 of those years at Northark. Her father Keith Cornett, was a member of the first class of NAC graduates in 1974.
Kim says, "I love my job. I love giving back to my community. I love who I work with. We are like family. The best part of my job is helping students change their lives. I'm humbled and honored to receive the award with so many deserving faculty at Northark. I will continue to do my part to make Northark great."
Kim is Faculty Senate Chair, Co-chair of the curriculum committee, and many other committees. Her favorite activity is volunteering for student events on campus such as welcome week.
Her hobbies include gardening, traveling and grandkids.
She is married to Doug Potts and they own a commercial roofing company. Kim has 3 sons: Justin Jones, 34, Heath Jones, 30, Will Potts, 22 and one daughter, Callie Hudson, 29. She has 8 grandchildren.
Shari Holt
Shari Holt is always willing to go the extra mile to help co-workers with purchasing questions and problems. Her colleagues recently selected Shari as the 2019 Outstanding Staff member.
In her role as Purchasing Officer, she is quick to offer assistance to coworkers, is a joy to work with and projects a positive image for Northark. Her dedication, attitude and knowledge make her an outstanding employee.
Shari has been at the College for seven years. "I am honored and humbled to receive the Outstanding Staff Award as there are so many others who are deserving," Shari says. "Northark is an exceptional place to work because of the dedicated and exceptional people who work there."
She is a recipient of the Ruby Slipper Award, a recognition program acknowledging exceptional contributions toward improving the effectiveness and efficiency of Northark's Purchasing Department. Shari earned CPP (Certified Purchasing Professional) certification in 2017, the same year she was awarded the customer service award in 2017. She received another customer service award in 2019.
In her spare time, Shari likes to antique shop. She also serves on the Board of Ozarks Share and Care.
Shari and her husband David have been married 38 years. They have one son named Brenton, who lives with his wife Sarah and two granddaughters, Harper and Piper, in Bristol, FL and a daughter, Tatum, who lives in Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.