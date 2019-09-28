Students and faculty members at Northark gathered in the Learning Resource Center Tuesday afternoon for a poetry reading by Professor John J. Han, Professor of English and Creative Writing at Missouri Baptist University. Han is also a published author of multiple books and the Chair of the Humanities Division at MBU.
After being introduced by Tim Coone, English Instructor, Han spoke of the different versions of haikus in Japanese poetry. “Not all haikus follow the 5-7-5 rule,” Han stated, referring to the traditional format of a poem that has five syllables in the first line, seven in the second and five in the last. “You can use more syllables, but only if you are famous.” The author joked.
Some of Hans poetry features serious topics like death, while others are full of humor. “I write serious poems for publication, and silly poems to entertain my daughters,” he states.
Han gets most of his inspiration for his poems from many sources such as animals, aging, nostalgia and seasonal changes. He has a love for the Ozarks and its rural settings that have provided material for his prose.
He shared a poem in the Tanka form that, when written in English, contains thirty one syllables and five lines:
“Driving alone
In the Ozark Mountains
of Arkansas
Dolly Parton’s twangy voice
deepens my autumn yearnings.”
Han confessed he has a love for all things Dolly, and displayed an early photo of Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner.
Han’s sharp sense of humor was prevalent during the reading. Lots of time on the road has allowed him time to write haikus such as
“feelings of boredom
I forward a text message
to myself again”
After his reading, Han participated in a workshop with the students at Northark.
