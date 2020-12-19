The Harrison PTA Council proudly announces the local Reflections winners. Top scoring entries will be sent to Arkansas PTA for the state competition.

The winners from each group are:

Primary (Preschool-2nd grade)

Music Composition-Gunner Duck

Dance Choreography-Ellee Mallett

Visual Arts-Gunner Duck

Literature-Gunner Duck

Intermediate (3rd-5th grade)

Literature-Avalee Petersen

Photography-Avalee Petersen

Photography-Brayden Rhein

Visual Arts-Zachary Linn

Visual Arts-Sophia Hogland

Middle School (6th-8th grade)

Literature-Liani Cash

Literature-Brinkley Dove

Literature-Matthew Bradford

Literature-Bradley Rook

Literature-Emelia Bell

High School (9th-12th grade)

Literature-Addie Jones

Visual Arts-Brylan Tindel

Visual Arts-Brenna Larson

Photography-Tristan Thompson

Photography-Chasey Hudson

