The Harrison PTA Council proudly announces the local Reflections winners. Top scoring entries will be sent to Arkansas PTA for the state competition.
The winners from each group are:
Primary (Preschool-2nd grade)
Music Composition-Gunner Duck
Dance Choreography-Ellee Mallett
Visual Arts-Gunner Duck
Literature-Gunner Duck
Intermediate (3rd-5th grade)
Literature-Avalee Petersen
Photography-Avalee Petersen
Photography-Brayden Rhein
Visual Arts-Zachary Linn
Visual Arts-Sophia Hogland
Middle School (6th-8th grade)
Literature-Liani Cash
Literature-Brinkley Dove
Literature-Matthew Bradford
Literature-Bradley Rook
Literature-Emelia Bell
High School (9th-12th grade)
Literature-Addie Jones
Visual Arts-Brylan Tindel
Visual Arts-Brenna Larson
Photography-Tristan Thompson
Photography-Chasey Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.