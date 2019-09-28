Jiya Janowitz graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelors degree in Materials Science & Engineering and a minor in Physics on June 16. He was accepted to Stanford in Dec. 2014 with a full academic scholarship through the life-changing QuestBridge National College Match program. He is grateful for their support and encourages other students of lower socioeconomic status to consider applying to college through QuestBridge. During his time at Stanford, Jiya has worked at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. He is currently conducting research with the Stanford Extreme Environment Microsystems Laboratory.
In Jiya’s sophomore year he studied abroad in Australia, taking a break from engineering to learn more about coastal and coral reef ecology first hand. For the last two years, he has been an active member of the Stanford Ski Club and has developed a passion for snowboarding.
Jiya will be pursuing a Master’s degree in Aeronautics & Astronautics Engineering at the Stanford Graduate School of Engineering. He would like to thank Jerry Harrison, his sixth-grade teacher at Jasper Elementary School, for encouraging his interest in a career in science. He hopes that more students from upbringings similar to his own will seek opportunities they may think beyond their reach.
Jiya is thankful to his father Randy Janowitz for his constant and continued encouragement and support.
