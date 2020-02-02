Students from schools in Northwest Arkansas gathered at Northark on Friday, Jan. 24 to compete in the O.U.R. Cooperative 3rd and 4th grade Quiz Bowl. After weeks and even months of preparation, it was time to see who could buzz in and answer the questions first.
Students were quizzed a variety of subjects that included history, sports, movies, math, spelling, science and much more in this competitive trivia event.
Monica Springfield from O.U.R. Co-op reported the winners to be Yellville-Summit in 1st place, Valley Springs in 2nd, Skyline Heights taking 3rd place and Green Forest in 4th.
Area Middle School and Jr. High Students were also competing in Quiz Bowls, many scored highly and will go on to compete in the next round of competitions.
Congratulations to all students who participated! Keep up the good work!
