Dr. Timothy Addis will hold a rabies vaccination clinic at Bergman City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. The three-year rabies vaccination will be $15 and a distemper vaccine will be $10. Walk ins only. For more information, contact Lynda Daniel with Ozark Homeward Bound at 870-741-1055.
