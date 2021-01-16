Rachel Dauplaise of Everton graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Southern Arkansas University at the Fall Commencement ceremony held on Nov. 21, 2020. Dauplaise majored in studio art from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts.
