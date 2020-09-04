Current and former military service men and women in a 4-state area – Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas – are invited to submit artwork for an exhibition to be held at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) in 2021.
“Creative Forces: Honoring Heroes” will be a 4-month exhibition lasting from May 21 to Sept. 19, 2021. Entries – visual art of any medium – submissions due April 2, 2021. See our website for submission guidelines.
“Art offers a nonverbal outlet of expression,” Ron Whitehead, a contributing artist, says. “Many military service members find their art to become an extension of themselves and their thoughts. We look forward to this paramount, therapeutic exhibition.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it is estimated that 10-18% of the approximately 3 million U.S. service members deployed from 2001 to 2018 returned home with PTSD. The fear, depression, negative moods and nightmares connected with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) interrupt their daily lives.
The mental health issues exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic – social distancing and unemployment – are especially hard for people with depression and PTSD.
The aim of the RAM exhibition is to raise awareness about PTSD, help alleviate the symptoms, and give service men and women a venue to tell their individual stories. All works in the group exhibition will be for sale and will benefit the participating artists and RAM’s Art4Healing Program.
For more information or to participate, please see RAM’s website, www.fsram.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.