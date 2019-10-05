10.5-WEB- Green Forest Readers.jpg

Community leaders (from left) Charlie Reece, Buddy Fry, Roger Langlie, Officer Alma Ortega, Dr. Summers, and Don McNealy have been participating in the Read All Together program for the last decade.

Read All Together is an initiative that the Green Forest Intermediate Library began in 2009. This program was developed to educate students about the freedoms of living in the United States. The program also provides our students with background knowledge of the events that took place Sept. 11, 2001. Our community leaders have been involved with this initiative the 10 years. We sincerely thank you for supporting our program.

