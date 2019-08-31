With big smiles on their faces early Wednesday, Aug. 14, members of the Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) continued their tradition at the corner of Goblin Drive and Capps Road with their “Back to School” banner welcoming students, school personnel, and buses. These retirees enjoy all the waves, honks, and thank yous from students and parents. Our special thanks to Lee Dunlap for graciously taking a group picture each year for the newspaper and to Chappelle Signs for the use of their parking lot.
Twenty-three members and guests gathered for breakfast and a fun, enjoyable social time at the Town House Restaurant on Harrison’s historical downtown square at 8:10 a.m. President, Dr. Charles Adair welcomed everyone and asked the group to remember all the students and staff that they may have an educationally successful and safe school year. The atmosphere was a buzz with renewing old and new friendships. One of Mary Purselley’s four guests was Representative Ron McNair who graciously chatted with everyone. One retiree from Jasper Schools was so excited to finally meet him and talk with him about some education issues in our state.
Linda Mathis, treasurer, collected annual dues of $15.00 from members in attendance. Each paying member receives the yearbook. Any retiree who wishes to join BNCRTSS may pay at the monthly luncheons, or send a check to Linda Mathis, 1382 Old Bellefonte Road, Harrison, AR 72601. Annual dues support the Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff Irma Adair Memorial Scholarship to a North Arkansas College student majoring in education and The Dictionary Project for 3rd graders in Boone County schools and Western Grove, Deer, and Mount Judea Schools in Newton County. Individual contributions for these educational projects are always appreciated.
Adair reported a change in the monthly luncheon meetings at Western Sizzlin’ in Harrison. Due to a change in space availability at the restaurant, the meeting time is the first Tuesday of the month instead of the second Friday. Hopefully, this new meeting day will accommodate more retirees who enjoy travels on the weekends. Following this important announcement, Adair dispensed with the business meeting until the September luncheon.
BNCRTSS members strongly encourage all Arkansas Retired Teachers System retirees, certified and non-certified, to join your local group and become an active member. We are all a valuable component to Arkansas Retired Teachers Association who continually monitors and strengthens our state retirement system.
Adair adjourned the meeting and invites all education retirees and guests to the September 3 , (the 1st Tuesday) meeting at 11:15 a.m. at the Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant. Attendees may enter the restaurant through the meeting room back door. The speaker is Sherry Bishop, a retired educator and author, sharing her “Experience Antarctica Vicariously”, an exciting program of one of her travels. Adair also encouraged everyone to invite people to come to our meetings and join BNCRTSS.
Any BNCRTSS members or any Arkansas Teachers Retirement System (ATRS) certified or non-certified retirees who are not Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA) members are strongly encouraged to join. The cost is $3.00 per month taken from your ATRS check or $240 for lifetime membership. Efforts of ARTA help protect the security of their retirees’ monthly wages. For meeting or ARTA information, call Beverly Bear, Secretary, 870-741-4410.
