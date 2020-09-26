The Ride the Ozarks motorcycle rally is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10. The rally, held at the Boone County Fairgrounds will feature free live entertainment, beer garden, guided rides and vendors. For more information, call 888-283-2163 or visit motorcyclearkansas.com or facebook.com/ridetheozarks.
