The Ridge Runner Cloggers claimed the Senior Dance Group and Senior Dance Solo titles at the Northwest Arkansas District Fair Talent Contest.These ladies will advance to the Arkansas State Fair in October where they will represent the NWADF.
Winning cloggers (from left) Emiree Williams, Shakoda Hertter, Acadia Carlson and Dakyn Clark will go on to compete in the Arkansas State Fair.
