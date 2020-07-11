Members of the Ridge Runner Cloggers performed at Branson Landing's Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks on Friday, July 3rd. The group is based in Harrison with members from across North Central Arkansas. RRC is currently accepting new students for the 2020-2021 season. For more information, visit RidgeRunnerCloggers.com or find the group on Facebook.
