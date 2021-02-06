Harrison’s own Ridge Runner Cloggers performed at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson over the holidays. Members of the group, ranging in age from four through adult, presented an all-clogging mini production of The Polar Express. Performing to selected tracks from the beloved motion picture starring Tom Hanks, the cloggers took you on an imaginative, high energy trip to the North Pole and back where the little boy (played by Liam Minefee of Harrison) was gifted that precious bell from Santa (played by Shakoda Hertter of Marshall, also starring as the Conductor).
“Our group frequently performs at community events, such as Crawdad Days and Turkey Trot, however Covid restrictions lead to everything being canceled.” said Tamsyn Simon, Director. “Clogging is a folk dance meant to be shared with your neighbors, so not being able to get out into our communities has left a big hole. We were thankful for the invitation to perform the pre-show at Clay Cooper’s Country Express.”
The dance group dealt with the many challenges of following COVID-19 guidelines, only for the show to be canceled just hours before hitting the stage when a snowstorm blew in. Fortunately, the show was able to be rescheduled and the group of 120 cloggers and their families, masked and socially distanced, were finally able to enjoy the show. Simon added, “I am very proud of my cloggers’ determination and hard work to pull this off. They’re a wonderful group to work with, true professionals in every sense of the word.”
The Ridge Runner Cloggers’ studio is located on the Harrison square. Classes are offered for ages four through adult with opportunities to perform and compete. The studio also hosts line dancing classes. For more information on the group, visit RidgeRunnerCloggers.com or find them on social media.
