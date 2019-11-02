11.2-WEB- Ridge Runner Cloggers.jpg

Ridge Runner Cloggers (from left) Acadia Carlson, Shakoda Hertter, Emiree Williams, Dakyn Clark placed in the top three in the Senior Dance Group Category.

Photo Credit: Arkansas State Fair Media

Members of the Ridge Runner Cloggers recently competed in the Arkansas State Fair Youth Talent Contest Finals in Little Rock where they placed top three in the Senior Dance Group category. Representing the Northwest Arkansas District Fair, the group secured a spot in finals having won the Northwest Regional competition earlier in the week. The Ridge Runner Cloggers, under the direction of Tamsyn Simon, is based in Harrison. For more information you can find the group on Facebook.

