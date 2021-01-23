Samuel Riley of Harrison, Arkansas is officially a pilot! On Jan. 6, Samuel earned his Private Pilot Certificate upon successful completion of his check ride with Designated Pilot Examiner (DPE) David Cahoon. He was also required to complete a knowledge test and a practical examination consisting of an extensive oral exam and
demonstration flight with an FAA approved DPE.
“Flying is something I’ve always wanted to do. Since I was a child my mom has instilled in me a love of travel,” said Samuel of his completion of his Private Pilot Certificate. “My dream is to become an airline pilot and I am so happy and relieved to pass my check ride and come one step closer.”
“Sam has been a pleasure to work with,” said John Catlett, Aviation Division Chair and
Director. “He is excited about aviation and eager to learn.”
Upon completion of Ozarka’s FAA approved Part 141 flight school, students have the opportunity to complete the multi-engine commercial training at Ozarka College. For more information about flight training at Ozarka College or the aviation program, please call John Catlett, director of aviation, at 870.368.7926 or email: flying@ozarka.edu. Discovery flights may also be scheduled with the Ozarka College aviation program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.