Harrison, Ark. – (Aug. 19, 2019) – Ritter Communications, a regional telecommunications provider, and its employees donated 400 backpacks to the local communities they serve in Northeast Arkansas, North Central Arkansas and West Tennessee.
“We want to see students in these communities excel,” said Susan Christian, Vice President of Marketing at Ritter Communications. “We believe one of the best ways to give back to our community is by making sure the students are prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom. We understand back to school can be a stressful time for some families and students. Our hope is that these supply-filled backpacks will contribute in a proactive, hands-on way by letting students and teachers focus on learning, rather than worrying about supplies.”
The backpacks were packed full of school supplies every middle school student would need like pencils, pencil sharpeners, markers, rulers, glue sticks, composition notebooks, crayons, folders, calculators and even a custom written “letter of encouragement” to inspire the students to be the best they can be.
The company was able to donate to nine middle schools including four Northeast Arkansas middle schools– Nettleton, Osceola, Blytheville and Westside, two North Central Arkansas middle schools– Harrison and Jasper along with three West Tennessee middle schools– Millington, Munford and Crestview.
“Supporting the communities we serve is a longstanding commitment at Ritter Communications,” Christian said. “Our employees are members of these communities and they were very motivated and excited to be able to have a role in helping the students.”
About Ritter Communications
Ritter Communications, founded in Marked Tree, Arkansas and headquartered in Jonesboro, began providing local phone service in 1906. Today, Ritter Communications serves 89 communities and more than 45,000 customers across Arkansas, southeast Missouri and west Tennessee. The company has grown steadily over the years, expanding rapidly since 2010 and is now the largest privately-held regional fiber, telecom, video and cloud services provider Arkansas. Ritter invests heavily in the communities it serves by deploying proven, best-in-class infrastructure and technology while coupling it with a world-class customer focused experience. For more information, visit www.rittercommunications.com.
