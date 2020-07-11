Mark Rupp has been named to Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies Dean’s List.
"The adult learners in our College of Professional Studies work hard inside and outside the classroom balancing their coursework with families, full-time jobs and other responsibilities. That's certainly not easy," stated Bethel University Vice President Dr. Kimberly Martin. "With all that is going on in the world and in their personal lives, we're so proud of these students who have excelled academically during their most recently completed term."
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tennessee. The College of Professional Studies is home to all of Bethel University's adult degree programs, offering both on-campus and online courses.
