Sally Jo Gibson is being honored as a Distinguished Educator by the Harrison Public Schools Foundation on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harrison Middle School.
“I didn’t sleep for three nights after they told me about this award. In my opinion, there are so many other teachers who deserve it more,” Gibson said. “But I finally told myself, ‘It’s not about me. It’s those crazy kids that came through the program,” she laughed. “This is their award.’”
She kept choir scrap books for years and they are on the third floor of the Boone County Heritage Museum.
Gibson moved to Harrison in 1959 when her husband’s job with the U of A Extension office moved him here as a livestock genetics specialist. The two had met after college and married the following summer.
She grew up in Tallulah, Louisiana, and started taking piano lessons in the second grade. When she realized she could sing, she joined the Glee Club at school. “A teacher encouraged me to continue my music education and teach,” she said. Gibson graduated with her Bachelor of Music degree from Northwestern State and earned her Masters Degree in 1971.
She taught three years before coming to Harrison. Her musical career at Harrison spanned from 1962-1990 when she retired.
“The Harrison district had some great volunteers who taught music, but I was the first person they hired for the position,” she said.
“I enjoyed teaching in the Harrison district and taught junior and senior high. In 1971 we received an arts program grant and I made the choice to work with junior high and Jerry Otwell was great with the high school program. I felt like my talents leaned more toward junior high students.”
“Harrison has one of the best choir programs in the state. At first it was mainly girls involved. I have to give Bruce Spradlin the credit. As a junior high counselor, he loved to sing and he was the catalyst for the program we have now. Bruce had a son who also loved to sing and also played football on the state team. When he joined the choir, more guys began to get involved. We had wonderful programs with Tom Street and currently with Michael Crouch,” she said.
Gibson said music was so important to the students. “They looked forward to class, and said it was an emotional release for them.”
Away from the classroom, she was consecrated as a diaconal minister of music in the Methodist Church in 1976 and worked as a church musician. She is also a longtime active member of Harrison Colony Chapter, NSDAR. Sally Jo and her late husband J.O. Gibson have four grown children, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
This writer was strictly instructed, “Do not make this too flowery. It’s all about the kids.” At her retirement, retired superintendent, Dr. Charles Adair said, “I estimate that you taught about 3,000 students. Thank you for making a difference in their lives.”
