Dean’s List
Berryville:
Aaron Murphy, senior, Management major.
Lexey Williams, sophomore, Agricultural Business major.
Everton:
Rachel Dauplaise, senior, Studio Art major.
Harrison:
Cooper King, senior, Sport Management major.
President’s List
Harrison:
Lindsay Nichols, senior, Elementary Education K-6 STEM major.
Willow Waggoner, senior, Middle School Education major.
