The 64th Annual Saunder's Memorial Shoot will be held Sept. 26,27, 28, and 29, 2019 at the Luther Owen's Muzzle Loading Range and Park in Berryville. Firing will begin Thursday at 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. All shooting events are black powder only including offhand rifle and pistol at stationery paper targets, bench rest matches, trade gun aggregate, women's and men's shotgun trap, sporting clays, and black powder cartridge trap. Divisions in the rifle and pistol matches are men's, women's, junior, sub-junior, and old timers. Daily re-entries will be available for rifle and pistol. Prizes and certificates will be awarded for all matches and aggregates.
A raffle will be held for a Thompson Center 50 caliber rifle, and a silent auction with numerous articles including artwork, knives, books, housewares, and camp equipment.
Fresh Eats food truck will be serving breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, smoked pulled pork and chicken sandwiches and more.
Camp grounds at the park have water, restrooms, showers, firewood, and limited electricity. Vendors are welcome to set-up on trader's row with only a $5.00 registration fee.
The public is invited to come watch, observe, shop the vendors, and talk with the participants. The log cabin is open to all to see the huge buffalo mount and the log cabin construction.
The event is sponsored by the Luther's Long Hunters Club. The range is located just northwest of the town square in Berryville. Take East College Street off Hwy 62 to the park road.
For more information contact: Zoe Caywood, e-mail: zcaywood@gmail.com
